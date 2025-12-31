Disney World Employee Recovering After 400-lb Boulder Crushed Him

A Walt Disney World 'Indiana Jones' employee won't experience their 'Last Crusade' after being smashed by a prop boulder ... because the park says the worker is recovering.

Here's the deal ... video went viral Tuesday of a live "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular" show going off the rails -- and, we mean that literally, because a fake boulder jumped the track and started bouncing toward the rail ... right at the crowded audience.

An adventurous staffer rushed forward to try and stop the boulder ... but, he ended up knocked down to the ground and bloody.

A spokesperson for WDW tells TMZ ... "We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering. Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”