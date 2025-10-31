Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ozzy Osbourne's Grandson Bites Off Bat's Head in Adorable Halloween Video

Kelly Osbourne LIKE GRANDFATHER, LIKE GRANDSON ... Bites Head Off Bat In Halloween Clip

By TMZ Staff
Published
103125 kelly osbourne kal.jpg
JUST LIKE GRANDAD
TikTok/@kellyosbourneyo

Kelly Osbourne's son is showing the apple doesn't fall far from the tree ... biting the head off a "bat" in an adorable new video.

Kelly took to TikTok to show her infant son, Sidney, dressed as a skeleton ... where he's seen taking a big bite out of a stuffed bat before ripping its head clean off.

103125 kelly osbourne sub1.jpg
TikTok/@kellyosbourneyo

Sidney's clearly proud of his work ... flashing a big smile and laughing once the head's clean off.

Fittingly, Kelly set the moment to Ozzy's classic hit "Crazy Train."

Remembering Ozzy Osbourne
Launch Gallery
Remembering Ozzy Osbourne Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course ... you'll recall the legendary rocker infamously pulled off the shocking stunt during a 1982 performance -- though he didn't realize it was a real bat at first.

Kelly captions the clip ... "Learned from the greatest, Papa!"

Needless to say, the Prince of Darkness would be proud.

Related articles