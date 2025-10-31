Ozzy Osbourne's Grandson Bites Off Bat's Head in Adorable Halloween Video

Play video content TikTok/@kellyosbourneyo

Kelly Osbourne's son is showing the apple doesn't fall far from the tree ... biting the head off a "bat" in an adorable new video.

Kelly took to TikTok to show her infant son, Sidney, dressed as a skeleton ... where he's seen taking a big bite out of a stuffed bat before ripping its head clean off.

Sidney's clearly proud of his work ... flashing a big smile and laughing once the head's clean off.

Fittingly, Kelly set the moment to Ozzy's classic hit "Crazy Train."

Of course ... you'll recall the legendary rocker infamously pulled off the shocking stunt during a 1982 performance -- though he didn't realize it was a real bat at first.

Kelly captions the clip ... "Learned from the greatest, Papa!"