Celebrities Dressed Up for Halloween When They Were Kids, Guess Who

Halloween's upon us ... which means kids are donning their costumes and their parents are whipping out their cameras to capture every second -- like these celebrities' parents did years ago!

We've compiled a series of pics showcasing celebs way before they were famous ... when they were only playing characters on Halloween instead of on stage or screen.

Check it out ... the witchy celeb on the left later played a magic-wielder on TV -- and, her songs are certainly enchanting, too. And, the little boy in the center turned into a Hollywood heartthrob ... though Seth Rogen knows you don't want to be 'Neighbors' with this Joker!

This popstar may have been a princess back in the day ... but, she prefers a four-letter word to describe her actions these days. We're sure the other little kids were as green as her album cover with envy when they saw her costume!

As for this witch ... she imbues every project she takes on with a bit of magic -- whether it be fashion, podcasting or vlogging.