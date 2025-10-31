Donald and Melania Trump Hand Out Candy to Kids at White House for Halloween

Donald Trump was all treats and no tricks for hundreds of kids ... who showed up in their Halloween costumes to snag some sweets from the President and First Lady at the White House.

It all went down Thursday night on the South Lawn ... with DT sporting his signature blue suit and a "USA" hat, alongside Melania in a brown coat over an orange dress -- as Michael Jackson's "Thriller" bumped in the background.

The Trumps weren't skimping on candy ... handing out full-sized Hershey bars and Twizzlers, boxed up with the presidential seal.

The kids in attendance belonged to White House staffers and members of the military.

EXCUSE ME: A young trick-or-treater politely got President Trump’s attention for candy at the White House Halloween event pic.twitter.com/GrQcYy5Fzz — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 30, 2025 @FoxNews

Some kiddos were more eager than others ... with one hilariously tapping on the President's hand to get his attention -- prompting Trump to reach into his wooden basket and drop a chocolate bar into the kid's bag.

Trump was clearly having some fun handing out goodies ... at one point, he playfully placed a chocolate bar on top of a kid’s costume and sent them on their way.

Kids came in all kinds of costumes -- from superheroes to princesses and everything in between -- but the standout had to be a toddler rolling through in a mini McDonald’s drive-thru setup.