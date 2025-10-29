Naturi Naughton Warns New Couples of Halloween Costume Red Flags

Play video content TMZ.com

Naturi Naughton will be working on set through Halloween this year, but she's warning new relationships to watch for the red flags ... if their partner isn't that open to a COUPLES COSTUME!!!

TMZ linked up with Naturi at the premiere of her and Lifetime's new flick, "Friends and Lovers," where the seasoned actress gave her two cents about trick-or-treating as a team.

We totally asked the right person ... Naturi says Halloween is a big deal in her household -- and her daughter is totally PO'ed that she has to miss this year -- but her husband will hold down the fright night fort.

Naturi explains from her POV, seasoned couples are allowed to have grace and skip a Beggar's Night or Halloween party if they have several under their belts.

However, if they're still fresh in the saddle, Naturi says eyebrows should be raised if they're not trying to have a duo dress-up night -- why the hesitation?!? Are they ashamed???

