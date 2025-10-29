Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Anderson .Paak Performs 'Ensalada' With Freddie Gibbs in Chucky Costume

Anderson .Paak Crashes Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist Show 🔪 Dressed Like A Chucky Doll

By TMZ Staff
Published
102925_anderson_paak_kal
CHUCKIE'S GOT BARS!!!
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist welcomed a surprise guest to the stage during their 2nd sold-out Los Angeles tour date -- Anderson .Paak, who was in full Halloween spirit, dressed like the iconic maniacal doll Chucky!!!

anderson paak chucky handout wm

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Freddie and Anderson performing their "Alfredo 2" collab, "Ensalada," live for the first time ever together, inside The Novo DTLA.

As an ode to the album's Japanese theme, Freddie has been performing in karate gis to bring his lyrical slaughterhouse to life ... A.P. did it as Charles Lee Ray.

102925_freddie_gibbs_kal
GETTING HIS FLOWERS
Anderson's get-up apparently wasn't that scary ... Paak showed love to both Freddie and his manager Ben "Lambo" Lambert's kids!!!

freddie gibbs tour poster sub insta
Instagram / @freddiegibbs

Freddie and Al's "Alfredo 2" has been in running for Hip Hop AOTY along with Clipse and Cardi B ... and their show will be on the road well into November!!!

