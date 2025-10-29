Anderson .Paak Performs 'Ensalada' With Freddie Gibbs in Chucky Costume

Play video content TMZ.com

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist welcomed a surprise guest to the stage during their 2nd sold-out Los Angeles tour date -- Anderson .Paak, who was in full Halloween spirit, dressed like the iconic maniacal doll Chucky!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Freddie and Anderson performing their "Alfredo 2" collab, "Ensalada," live for the first time ever together, inside The Novo DTLA.

As an ode to the album's Japanese theme, Freddie has been performing in karate gis to bring his lyrical slaughterhouse to life ... A.P. did it as Charles Lee Ray.

Anderson's get-up apparently wasn't that scary ... Paak showed love to both Freddie and his manager Ben "Lambo" Lambert's kids!!!