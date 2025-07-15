Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist ‘Alfredo 2’ Linked to Cryptic Craigslist Ads

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist were rumored to have an album cover leak a few weeks ago ... and now, a new trail of breadcrumbs is connecting scenes from an Italian restaurant and a Tokyo fry joint!!!

TMZ Hip Hop received several tips overnight containing flyers circulating Los Angeles advertising a “grand reopening” for a restaurant that offers prime “alfredo” with “twice the sauce.”

We called the number ... a woman speaking Japanese is asking for the type of top chef who doesn't fold under pressure.

We then traced the number to a series of Craigslist ads touting ... "American restaurateurs Fred & Alan are coming together to open their first restaurant in Tokyo, and it's going to be a global rollout."

There's Craigslist "Alfredo" ads sprouting up in L.A., Chicago and New York as well!!!

It’s unclear if the restaurant is actually happening ... but the last time "Fred and Alan" released an LP together, their careers reached new peaks.

The first “Alfredo” was released in May 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic -- they were nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy.