Drake Gets Diamond-Filled 'Beauty and the Beast' Cogsworth Clock From Alex Moss

Drake made sure his 3-day Wireless Fest gig had him living up to his alleged "Iceman" album title -- with a jaw-dropping diamond-encrusted chain ... which happens to be inspired by Cogsworth Clock from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"!!!

The dazzling piece is no fairy tale ... illustrious jeweler Alex Moss carved Drake's latest bit of bling, packing on 18 karats of rose, yellow and white gold and combining black diamonds and Burmese rubies to make up Cogsworth's mouth!!!

Play video content Alex Moss

Alex says the piece is a direct complement to Virgil Abloh's own "Beauty and the Beast" Lumière pendant.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kid Cudi recently got married and dedicated a chunk of his wedding decor to the late designer ... Abloh's presence is still very much felt in hip hop culture.

The white diamonds -- all 154.39 carats of them -- are pavé set across the face, and there's also a 1-carat heart-shaped diamond placed in the hand of the clock.

Alex's signature logo clasp connects the Hermes chain, which is an additional 18 karats of rose gold, and 88.26 carats more of pavé set, VVS, Color D-F white diamonds.

Drake basked in the ultimate crew love from the Wireless crowd ... after they led a "F*** Kendrick Lamar" chant, much to the delight of his drinking buddies.