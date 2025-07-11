Kid Cudi Marries Longtime Girlfriend After Testifying in Diddy Trial

This One's For You, Virgil!!!

Kid Cudi got married more than a month after taking the stand in Diddy's federal trial ... the Man on the Moon is now hitched to his longtime GF, Lola Abecassis Sartore, at a lavish ceremony in Lola's South of France hometown!!!

The ceremony took place on June 28 at the Hôtel Cap-Estel, 7 years after they first met at Virgil Abloh's debut Louis Vuitton show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The newlyweds reportedly honored the late Abloh with a bounce castle, and Cudi had Saint Laurent fashion their weekend wardrobe, and celeb jeweler Ben Baller banged out their wedding bands, signifying their love through platinum with a mix of rose gold for Cudi and gold for Lola.

Jazz jam band Badbadnotgood was hired to play at the wedding reception -- a full circle moment considering the "Time Moves Slow" artists had performed at Abloh's LV show back in 2018.

Cudi recently announced his new album "Free" but popped the lid off the project and performed 2 unreleased songs for Lola to cap off the ceremony.

Lola told Vogue it was a "perfect, flawless day" ... cheers to the rest of the rest of the marriage staying that way!!!

Play video content 5/22/25 TMZ.com