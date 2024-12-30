Drake Gets 'Anita Max Wynn' Bling For Aussie Tour, Flawless Diamonds Booming

Drake won't be hard to spot Down Under next month on his upcoming tour run in Australia ... his new "Anita Max Wynn" gemstones will be hogging all the light in sight!!!

Celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "Having done a number of Owl pieces for Drake, I was excited to work with him on a pendant of his alter ego. Just as the cartoon holds more meaning than meets the eye, so does the pendant."

"The back features all the dates of his Australian tour with a secret compartment revealing the Toronto skyline."

Drake is slated to hit Gold Coast hotspots all through February for his first trip back in 8 years and the buzz is sky-high ... they had to add more dates!!!

He coined the "Anita Max Wynn" term from his Stake gambling goals of "needing a max win," and the movement now has a mascot!!!

We're also told the pendant contains 3 kilos of gold and over 250 carats of flawless diamonds that make up "Anita's" facial features.

