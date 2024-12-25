Drake Poses in Massive Faux Fur Coat for Christmas Photos

Minks Are Happy Coat is 'Not Like Us!'

Drake is not letting a crappy 2024 get him down, because he's fully in the XMAS spirit posing in a massive faux fur coat.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Looks like Drizzy's in Toronto, judging by the snow. He was quick to flex, posting, "Used to look up to some people then I hit a growth spurt…$$$🎁"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's unclear if he's telegraphing a message to his detractors, in the wake of Kendrick's "Not Like Us" that caused a tidal wave of criticism claiming Drake was a sellout. The $$$ ref is undeniable -- Drake has killed it in that department.