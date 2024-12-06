DJ Akademiks Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Beat Drake on His Spotify Wrapped

Play video content

DJ Akademiks’ allegiance to Drake has long been established ... but according to his Spotify Wrapped results, he spent the most time streaming Kendrick Lamar this year!!!

Kendrick’s record-breaking diss “Not Like Us” topped Ak’s Spotify Wrapped and one of Dot’s other Drake disses, “Euphoria,” ranked at No. 3 — ahead of Drake’s shots to Kendrick, “Family Matters” and "Push Ups."

Ak was scrolling through his live stream and accidentally showed the chat his Kendrick results and sheepishly had no explanation ... he a fan, he a fan, he a fan?

In all actuality, it was for educational purposes .. the hip hop streamer set up his fortress as a war room during every crucial move of Kendrick and Drake's song battle.

Ak had called for Drake to deliver a KO blow to Kendrick right after "Not Like Us" was released. It never happened and "Not Like Us" stood tall as Ak's No. 1.