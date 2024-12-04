Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Drake Tops Spotify Global & U.S. as No. 1 Rapper for 2024

Drake Tops Spotify Wrapped #1 Rapper ... 8 Years In A Row!!

Drake had to fend off the "20-v-1" attack in the 2024 Rap Wars -- but the battles didn't hurt his Spotify streams ... he's maintained his place on the throne for all rappers!!!

On Wednesday, Drake came in as the closest rapper to Taylor Swift's record-breaking Spotify Wrapped, making him the platform's top Hip Hop draw for the 8th year in a row!!!

While The Weeknd's fusion pop and Bad Bunny's Latin trap ranked higher overall ... Drake was the platform's most-streamed rapper on the Global and United States artists charts.

The stats are pretty remarkable considering he clashed with Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin and Kanye West this year ... who all ranked in the top 10 most-streamed rappers for '24 in their own right.

The beef definitely fragmented the audience ... Kendrick was Apple Music's No. 1 artist this year, largely thanks to his mega-diss "Not Like Us" ... but Drake's 2025 is already looking golden.

His Australian tour keeps adding new dates due to popular demand!!!

