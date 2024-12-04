Drake Trolls Mustard Online Using Kendrick Lamar's Viral "TV Off' Adlib

Drake aimed a couple jabs at Mustard on a live stream chat last night … turning Kendrick Lamar’s viral shoutout on their newest collab totally AGAINST HIM!!!

YouTuber Los Pollos TV was ranting about Kendrick's current No. 1 record "Squabble Up" being a terrible follow-up listen to Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album.

Drake wasted no time and hopped in the chat to throw shots at Mustard’s weight, typing, "CUSTAAAAARRRRD" ... and then adding another zinger, "We need a donut emoji in the chat🍩"

The fatty jokes were a flip on Kendrick’s lyrics from his new hit song “TV Off” where he screams “MUSTAAAAARRRRD” as the beat drops.

Los Pollos didn't miss a beat either -- he posted Drake's comment for the world to see ... the streamer has proven to be an ally for The Boy throughout his beef with Kendrick and Mustard -- which is still festering as the year ends.

Mustard cut out Drakes verse to play Future and Kendrick Lamar Like That at camp flog gnaw😂 pic.twitter.com/wQXaJQZYFH — Dat (@DatDaDatty) November 18, 2024 @DatDaDatty

Mustard recently trolled Drake at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in November ... pretending like he was about to drop Drake's "Crew Love" before flipping the track to "Like That" -- the song that set off the feud.