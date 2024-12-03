Speculation about Kendrick Lamar releasing another album before the Super Bowl may have to pipe down for a bit ... he's taking his No. 1 album on the road -- and SZA is coming too!!!

On Tuesday, Kendrick and SZA popped the surprise announcement about their Grand National Tour -- just like they did on their “GNX” collabs “Luther” and “Gloria” in November.

The 21-city tour will take the dynamic duo through hubs like Dallas, Atlanta, East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of L.A. dates, and even an opportunity to be at New Ho King for fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy -- with a stop in Toronto!!! The tour starts in April, with tickets going on sale Wednesday.

Kendrick currently holds 7 of the 10 spots on the Billboard 100 (his and SZA’s “Luther” is at No. 3) and the album is top of the charts as well.

Their hit list is endless -- but Kendrick's ability to perform his smash "Not Like Us" could be in jeopardy because of the lawsuit Drake filed against UMG.