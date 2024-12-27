Drake & Adin Ross Give Away Thousands on Kick Stream, IDs Rap Friends, Foes

Drake and super streamer Adin Ross played Santa Clauses on their 'Drizzmas' stream the day after Christmas … plenty of cash for their home teams, and coal for the foes!!!

The 6 ½-hour stream leveraged plenty of Kick and Stake promos while emulating Drake's legendary "God's Plan" video, where he gave away thousands of dollars in charity to the community ... but he also had some fun leaning into the mega rap beef sparked by Kendrick Lamar that dominated this year!!!

Drake spent plenty of time scanning fan mail and almost caught himself saying “F*** Kendrick” while reading one fan's letter ... and then later laughed off Kendrick's "Euphoria" diss lyrics aimed at his Sexyy Red friendship.

Adin goaded Drake to call Hip Hop dead, but the Toronto-bred megastar wouldn't hear none of it ... he attributed the 2024 Rap Wars to simply being "a weird NBA season"!!!

Drake says his "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborator was supportive throughout all the diss tracks ... he totally sees two bad bishes when it comes to Sexxy!!!

Another interesting tidbit -- Drake showed love to Future after an Australian fan sent in some photos. If you remember, Future distanced himself from the 20v1 onslaught after Kendrick got all the credit for "Like That." Reunion soon?!?

Drake also kept his Tory Lanez support consistent and wished him home from prison, while promising new music with Young Thug next year in wake of his prison release a few weeks ago.

Rick Ross, who sided against Drake at the height of the battles, wasn't so lucky with the censorship ... and Drizzy quipped that Adin was the "healthy Ross" of the culture.

The night's theme was "Saving Santa the Trip” and Drake and Adin did just that after Drizzy's mom Sandy sent the people words of encouragement going into the new year.

Together they paid off dozens of rent payments for the year, gave a UK rapper $20K to upgrade his home studio, and even blessed a mother in medical school with $250K!!!

