Lil Baby Not Cool With Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' or Gunna

Lil Baby stayed quiet behind the scenes throughout the entire 2024 Rap Wars where Kendrick Lamar and Drake battled it out ... turns out, he's not a fan of being one of K. Dot's "examples" on "Not Like Us!!!"

Kendrick rapped, "Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up" on the heavily promoted record but Baby disapproved -- "If you and him [Drake] was arguing why the hell you gotta say me, you know?"

The "GNX" creator wasn't the only rapper Baby has gripes with going into the new year. CThaGod asked about his relationship with Gunna and Baby told him it's nonexistent.

Fans suspected Baby has been throwing lyrical shots at Gunna in songs all year ... he denied the charges but made it crystal clear they'll never make music again!!!

