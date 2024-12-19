Lil Baby Not Cool With Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' or Gunna
Lil Baby Not Fan Of Kendrick 'Not Like Us' Name-Drop ... But Deads Gunna Union FOREVER
Lil Baby stayed quiet behind the scenes throughout the entire 2024 Rap Wars where Kendrick Lamar and Drake battled it out ... turns out, he's not a fan of being one of K. Dot's "examples" on "Not Like Us!!!"
The Atlanta rap star broke his silence in a one-on-one sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God on Thursday ... Kendrick accused Drake of exploiting A-Town rappers Baby, Young Thug, Future, 2 Chainz, Quavo and his "Her Loss" collaborator 21 Savage.
Kendrick rapped, "Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up" on the heavily promoted record but Baby disapproved -- "If you and him [Drake] was arguing why the hell you gotta say me, you know?"
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The "GNX" creator wasn't the only rapper Baby has gripes with going into the new year. CThaGod asked about his relationship with Gunna and Baby told him it's nonexistent.
Fans suspected Baby has been throwing lyrical shots at Gunna in songs all year ... he denied the charges but made it crystal clear they'll never make music again!!!
The news will likely bum out their day ones. Baby and Gunna have Diamond-selling records together -- which Gunna still performs to this day!!!