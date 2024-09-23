Lil Baby Performs at $1 Million Bar Mitzvah in Beverly Hills

Lil Baby is giving a Beverly Hills teen ultimate bragging rights ... because the rapper performed at the dude's Bar Mitzvah.

Sources tell TMZ ... the rapper was hired to perform at the Bar Mitzvah held by oil and gas entrepreneur Matt Pouldar, who spent over $1 million to give his first-born son, Shane, the celebration of his dreams.

Check out the vid ... Lil Baby performs surrounded by a hyped crowd, who raps almost every word alongside the A-lister.

The party, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel Saturday night, was a lavish affair ... where sources say Lil Baby was paid a high six figures to make a personal appearance. We're told the rapper's attendance was a top-secret surprise for Shane and the other attendees, which included the teen's family and friends.

Sources say CEO of DWE Talent Management David Weintraub was the go-to talent booker for this party and helped pull off the surprise ... and, boy, was it a good one. Even Drake's dad, Dennis Graham showed up to the bash.

Lil Baby isn't the first celebrity to accept a paycheck for a private gig, however. Remember, back in January 2021, Beyoncé took the stage at the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai ... where all phones were banned from the event.

Then, at the start of 2024, Rihanna reportedly brought home $6 million to perform at the wedding of one of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's sons.

Oh, and then there's famed tenor Andrea Bocelli ... who has performed at a number of celebrity weddings, including Kourtney Kardashian's, Princess Eugenie's, and Kim Kardashian's, to name a few.