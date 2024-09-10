Lil Baby Throws Son Ravens-Themed Bday Party, Surprise From Lamar Jackson!

Lil Baby pulled out all the stops for his 9-year-old's birthday bash ... throwing a Ravens-themed party that felt like a real NFL game -- and it even featured a surprise from Lamar Jackson!!

The rapper's son, Jason, was treated like a king during the event ... which was decked out with a flag football contest, concessions, postgame interviews and, of course, cake.

The kiddos even got their own hyped-up entry ... with sparks flying when Jason and his friends ran out onto the turf in custom Ravens jerseys -- just like the pros.

There was also a massive helmet and the Lombardi trophy in the lobby of the indoor facility.

Jackson couldn't make it to the shindig (he was busy with his Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs) ... but he wasn't about to let Jason's day come and go without a special shoutout.

"Happy ninth birthday, dawg! I wanna wish you many, many, many more and enjoy with your family and friends homie," Jackson said in a personalized video.

Other NFL stars, including Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, and Odell Beckham Jr. also recorded nice messages for Jason.

"BEST BIRTHDAY EVER" Jason said in the IG caption. "Thank you God for the blessing of life may you never take your hands off of me 🙏🏾 BIG UPS to my DAD for making it happen and my Mom for holding me down."