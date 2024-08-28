Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lil Baby Laughs Off Las Vegas Arrest With Alcohol Emojis

Lil Baby Laughs Off Vegas Arrest... Blame It On The A-A-Alcohol!!!

082824 lil baby main getty
Getty

Lil Baby is taking his recent arrest in Las Vegas in stride with a personal memo to slow down on those booze-filled nights that could land him in hot water!!!

On Wednesday, the Atlanta native posted a shot of him chilling inside a private jet with a large stack of cash ... and another flick inside a hotel room with a whimsical math equation calculating his current predicament.

082824 lil baby side by side sub
Instagram/@lilbaby

Apparently when you add 🥃 + 👶🏽 ... you get 💀 on arrival!!!

Lil Baby's Wild Style
Launch Gallery
Lil Baby's Wild Style Launch Gallery

We're glad to relay that Baby didn't have any apparent issues other than failing to plead his case to cops when they arrested him for having an illegal firearm Monday night.

082824_lil_baby_kal
FULL BODY SEARCH
TMZ.com

The 4PF rapper was arguing he possessed a gun -- and a licensed permit from the state of Georgia for concealed carry.

Of course, the legality of the docs doesn't travel over state lines, and Baby had to learn the hard way after onlooking security wouldn't claim the gun ... and cops hauled him off to jail.

082824-lil-baby-arrest-v4
TMZ.com

Even Baby admits it's hard to beat the Vegas odds ... at least he's landing on a bunch of money to pad the fall!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later