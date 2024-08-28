Lil Baby Laughs Off Las Vegas Arrest With Alcohol Emojis

Lil Baby is taking his recent arrest in Las Vegas in stride with a personal memo to slow down on those booze-filled nights that could land him in hot water!!!

On Wednesday, the Atlanta native posted a shot of him chilling inside a private jet with a large stack of cash ... and another flick inside a hotel room with a whimsical math equation calculating his current predicament.

Apparently when you add 🥃 + 👶🏽 ... you get 💀 on arrival!!!

We're glad to relay that Baby didn't have any apparent issues other than failing to plead his case to cops when they arrested him for having an illegal firearm Monday night.

Play video content TMZ.com

The 4PF rapper was arguing he possessed a gun -- and a licensed permit from the state of Georgia for concealed carry.

Of course, the legality of the docs doesn't travel over state lines, and Baby had to learn the hard way after onlooking security wouldn't claim the gun ... and cops hauled him off to jail.