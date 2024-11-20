Young Thug Still Facing $5M Contract Breach Lawsuit From AEG Touring

Young Thug's welcome-back honeymoon from the longest trial in Georgia history has just been interrupted ... music artist touring giant AEG says he still owes them money -- and they're looking to kickstart their old lawsuit against him now that he's no longer behind bars.

According to legal docs filed on Thursday, AEG's attorneys are pushing through with their civil lawsuit -- originally filed in 2020 -- in which they're seeking around $5 million in damages for the YSL Records rap star's alleged breaching of their touring agreement.

Back in 2017, AEG says Thug turned his back on their exclusive touring agreement and tried to cut several backdoor deals.

AEG claims he was paid $5.3 million in the deal and needs to pay it back due to the breach.

AEG acknowledged Thug's spiraling RICO case held things up ... but now that he's out of jail and serving a lengthy probation for the next 15 years, they want to resume the case.