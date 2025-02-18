Kodak Black's Ex-GF Maranda Johnson Seeking to Up His Child Support

Kodak Black's ex-girlfriend Maranda Johnson is looking to up the ante on her child support payments from the rap star ... TMZ has learned.

The new push for more comes on the heels of the explosive fight between his baby mamas at his daughter's birthday party -- and his team doesn't think it's a coincidence!!!

Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Hip Hop ... new legal docs filed in Broward County, Florida last week are a push to get more money from Kodak for their two kids.

We're told the rapper already financially supports all of his children and has visitation with all his kids.

Bradford believes the animosity that stems between the different mothers of his kids led to the new legal maneuver.

As we reported, police had to be called to the club venue Kodak's family rented out for the party ... a massive brawl was reported, but there were no serious injuries.

We broke the story last March about Kodak blinging out the baby boy he shares with Maranda in the delivery room, and Bradford says Maranda wants more support because she thinks she's owed due to her having two of Kodak's children.

Maranda's social profile just got increased all the same.