Kodak Black Claims Limo Company Overcharged Him $600k

Limo Co. Took Advantage of Me

Kodak Black is facing a lawsuit from a high-end limo service accusing him of owing a whopping $600k in unpaid fees ... but the "Zeze" rapper blames the company for snoozing at the wheel!!!

Kodak was sued this week by I&D Concierge -- the limo company KB used from 2018 to 2024 -- for allegedly skipping out on hundreds of hours worth of driving services.

But Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen is firing back at the lawsuit, telling TMZ Hip Hop ... I&D took full advantage of his client when he was going through a rough patch, and capitalized on the situation.

Kodak would call I&D for a vehicle, which would arrive one hour later, but sometimes he needed to somewhere -- like his baby mama's home -- quickly, so he'd order an Uber.

The problem is ... he wouldn't cancel the car service, and the I&D driver would arrive at his home and sit there until Kodak came back.

As a result, he would sometimes get charged for up to 16 hours, and says he often found the driver sleeping in his driveway. Seems odd to wait that long without making contact with the client, but that's Kodak's story.

Cohen believes the limo company acted in very bad faith.

Per I&D's books, Kodak amassed a whopping $1.8 million in charges but his accountant disputed around $600K of the charges, and ultimately paid out $1.2 million to I&D, leaving the remaining amount up for debate ... likely in court.