Kodak Black Attorney Says Rapper Isn’t on Drugs After Viral Chicken-Eating Video

Kodak Black sent fans into a tizzy over the weekend after being filmed inexplicably lying in the street scarfing on chicken wings like they were the last of their kind.

That should make for an entertaining final visual ... we're being told it's all for his next project!!!

Kodak's attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ ... the star rapper is not in any trouble ... nor is he on drugs.

Kodak Black was spotted sitting in the middle of the road eating chicken pic.twitter.com/3OwJibbPcb — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 9, 2025 @scubaryan_

The multi-platinum rapper was in Atlanta shooting B-roll for an upcoming music video --although it's unclear which song -- and simply grabbed some food from a nearby chicken joint and gobbled it up during the shoot.

In other words, he's just being Kodak. There have been plenty of examples to establish what that means!!!

Fans had a different POV in the wild clip ... you can see cars driving by as he stuffed his face in the middle of the road.

Play video content