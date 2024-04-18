Kodak Black's Drug and Tampering Case Fully Dismissed

Kodak Black can now place his recent drug possession case in his rearview mirror ... the last significant charge in the case was tossed out this week!!!

Court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop show a judge just dismissed the remaining tampering charge against the Florida rapper -- this after previously tossing the drug possession charges, back in February, after Kodak showed he had a prescription for the drugs.

Bradford Cohen, Kodak's attorney, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "The court recognized the valid arguments that were made to dismiss the last remaining count of this wrongful arrest. We are happy to see the case resolved and Kodak continue to be successful in both the entertainment world and his philanthropic ventures."

Broward County State's Attorney's Office also confirmed the case is now over, aside from a traffic citation ... for double parking.

As we previously reported, lab tests determined the pills lifted off Kodak were actually oxycodone, and he showed a valid prescription for them.