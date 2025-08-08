Freddie Gibbs Slices Orange With Samurai Sword in One Take on 'Alfredo 2'

Play video content Instagram / @lambolambo

Freddie Gibbs wasn't lying when he told a fan he sliced and diced the orange from his "Alfredo 2" flick in one take ... his manager just posted the footage as proof!!!

It's pretty impressive stuff ... Freddie squares his shoulders like he's at home plate and takes a whack at the orange, successfully protecting the Japanese scenery from any potential scurvy outbreaks.

Play video content TMZ.com

Director Nick Walker and Freddie's manager Ben "Lambo" Lambert can be heard off-screen expressing amazement over the fresh pulp in their face.

If you recall, Freddie cockily bragged at the film's premiere that the orange scene -- and all the others -- only took one take, with director Nick Walker backing him up.

Seeing is believing, though, and Freddie and The Alchemist will be all over the country very soon, in the wake of their "Alfredo 2" tour announcement.