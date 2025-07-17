Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Reveal 'Alfredo 2' Release Date at Film Premiere

Play video content TMZ.com

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist officially let the pasta out of the bag in Hollywood last night -- their "Alfredo 2" album is real, cooked up and almost ready to serve!!!

The Grammy-nominated duo was hosting the world premiere of "Alfredo: The Movie," their short film shot in Tokyo at Brain Dead Studios ... moderated by our own TMZ Hip Hop's Trent Clark, who got them to fire off the release date of July 25!!!

The film follows the two along in Japan ... with scenes Freddie joked that teeter on elderly abuse -- the dangers when you pull your own stunts!!!

Freddie says just giving fans music without an accompanying art piece would be a disservice at this point in his career ... it's directed by Freddie's longtime music director Nick Walker and spearheaded by his manager Ben Lambert ... nothing broken needs fixing!!!

Freddie told the audience he's in a good space mentally and didn't need tons of guest features on the project to amplify his raps ... something Alchemist wholeheartedly agreed with.

"Alfredo 2" album opener "1995" -- a 10-year jump from "Alfredo 1's" kickoff track "1985" also dropped today, to accompany the film's rollout.