Freddie Gibbs Reacts After Fans Accuse Drake of Stealing His Album Cover

Your Album Drop Looks VERY Familiar

Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album hasn't even dropped yet but it's already being accused of plagiarism ... fans think Drizzy took a big swipe from Freddie Gibbs' "$$$" album!!!

On Thursday, Drake and Party premiered the track list on the back cover art of their Valentine's Day drop, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" with cartoonish rabbits brandishing dollar signs.

Fans immediately drew comparisons to Freddie's album -- and the Grammy-nominated rapper agreed with the rabbit ripoff.

Freddie also shouted out Soulja Boy, who's been taking potshots at Drake for months now.

Kendrick Lamar's rap battle with Drake seemingly ended with his record-breaking Super Bowl performance on Sunday ... and Drizzy might just be entering a new one with Freddie by Friday!!!

Gibbs' rabbit branding dates back several years on record covers and clothing merch. For the "$oul $old $eparately" campaign, Freddie scattered casino-style "Rabbit $$$" posters all over the country.

The album was also released on Warner Records, Drake's OVO label home at the time.