Jay Guapo, Pink Cardigan Shocked Kim Kardashian, North West Dressed as Them

North West, Kim K Know Who We Are!!!

Everybody was wondering how Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan convinced North West and Kim Kardashian to dress up as them for Halloween ... but the viral TikTokers told us they had nothing to do with it.

Jay told TMZ in Los Angeles yesterday, "It was a total shock to us."

Not just shocking ... it was unbelievable. At first, Jay thought for sure it was an A.I. fake-out. It was only when they saw it on North and Kim's official social accounts that they both believed it.

"I [was] like, 'Oh yeah ... price went up!'" Jay said. "Mama, we made it!"

And if you saw the pics, you know North and her mom killed it -- especially North, who fully embodied Mr. Cardigan.

"She's more me than me, bro," said Cardigan, who's looking forward to repaying the favor. He says they now have to go as North and Kim for Halloween.

Jay agreed, "We gotta do it!"

Now, we don't want to get too excited but ... the obvious next step has to be a collaboration, right? Well, when our cameraperson brought up the possibility, Jay and Pink were definitely into it.

Jay gushed, "That would be legendary."