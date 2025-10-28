Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

SZA Shares A Bunch of Sizzlin' Snaps During Halloween Week

SZA My Sizzlin' Spooky Season Snaps!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
SZA's Sizzlin' Spooky Snaps!
SZA’s pulling back the curtain on her spooky season -- and forget tricks, she’s turning up the heat with a dangerously sexy treat.

The star lit up IG Tuesday with a series of pics -- rocking a skintight blue fit and serving poses so fierce, even horror’s scariest villains would think twice before coming for her!

The pics were a full roundup of her recent antics -- from fire fits and tennis court slays to all kinds of autumn fun.

One thing about SZA -- she never misses with a mirror selfie, serving the same message loud and clear... if you’ve got it, haunt it!👻

