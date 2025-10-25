Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Dress as TikTokers For Halloween

Play video content TikTok/@kimandnorth

Kim Kardashian's embracing her inner influencer for Halloween -- dressing in a group costume with her daughter North West and mom Kris Jenner as a viral trio.

Kim and North posted a clip showing off their costumes on their shared TikTok account ... with Kim dressed in an all blue blazer and matching pants while North wore a bright pink cardigan over a white top.

If they don't look familiar to you, don't worry ... it's a new gen wave of Halloween costume -- they're dressed as Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan, two guys who make viral sketch comedy bits on TikTok.

The pair post videos wearing cardigans and leggings ... and, they went viral earlier this year for their antics which include dancing, squirting people with water guns -- and even feuding with a fake monk in Times Square.

North and Kim recruited Kris for the costume, too ... dressing her up in a black cardigan and red wig -- seemingly playing who appears to be Jay and Pink Cardigan's mom, Chrissy G.

This is all pretty niche internet content ... so we sorta doubt Kim and Kris pitched North the idea. More likely, North showed her mom and grandma the clips -- and, they happily agreed to take part.

Jay Guapo and Pink Cardigan seemed to appreciate the imitation ... shouting out Kim and her fam online -- and Kim replied by admitting North put her on to their content.