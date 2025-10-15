North West Called Kim Kardashian Out for Crying About Kanye West Woes

Play video content Call Her Daddy

North West is all about keeping things real ... she even once called her mom, Kim Kardashian, out for crying over her tricky co-parenting relationship with Ye.

Kim revealed the jaw-dropping anecdote during her bombshell appearance on Wednesday's "Call Her Daddy" episode while discussing the hardest part about seeing her ex-husband's frequent rants about her and her family on social media.

The Skims founder says she chooses to keep silent about various allegations ... such as his claim she keeps their four children -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm -- from him ... and she only says positive things about him in front of their kiddos.

However, 12-year-old North is apparently quite observant ... and told Kim she knows she secretly cries in her room, and needs to let the pain go. North even suggested Kim get a boyfriend! It's all in the clip.

Kim says on 'CHD' the frank conversation made her realize she doesn't need to protect her kids as much as she tries to ... and at another point in the podcast, says she's now more focused on preparing her offspring for real life and what they'll see about her and the rapper's unique relationship online.

As you know, the pair got hitched in 2014, and she filed for divorce in 2021, with their split being finalized a year later.

Kim speaks about the downfall of their relationship on "Call Her Daddy" as well ... noting she wanted to be supportive of Ye when he first began struggling with his mental health and public outbursts. But, she said she knew she had to leave when she saw no motivation from him to seek change.

The 'Kardashians' star also confirms on the podcast she raises her kids full time, and that they can see their father whenever he asks -- which we reported in April. However, she notes he has not reached out for "a couple months."

Kim answered almost everything host Alex Cooper asked her ... though kept tight-lipped about her relationship with Tom Brady.