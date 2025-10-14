Kim Kardashian Unveils New SKIMS Pubic Hair Thong Line

Play video content Instagram/@kimkardashian

Forget contouring those curves -- Kim Kardashian’s busy curating carpets, 'cause she's gone full rogue with her "SKIMS: The Ultimate Bush" line ... serving up a whole new way to let the garden grow.

Yup, Kim rolled out her new "Faux Hair Panty" line with a retro ’70s throwback -- the golden era of full-frontal foliage -- in a cheeky game-show spoof on SKIMS' IG Tuesday ... where three bold babes show off their downstairs décor in a "Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?" face-off.

Over on the SKIMS site, the new micro-string thong comes in every kind of crotch couture -- curly, straight, wild, tamed ... your kitty, your kingdom!

And while plenty of pearl-clutchers are screaming "WTF" online, shoppers clearly want a mouthful of muff -- 'cause most of the options are already low in stock or waitlist.