Kim Kardashian Poses With Khloe and Kris Jenner for SKIMS Shoot in NYC

The Kardashians just made a New York City library their runway ... posing on the steps in the latest pieces from Kim's SKIMS line.

Check out the pics -- Kim is seen in a power pose alongside sister Khloé Kardashian and their mom, Kris Jenner, for a pop-up event outside the New York Public Library.

Kim can be seen showing off her toned abs in a cropped wrap shirt paired with skin-tight pants, dressing up her look with black heels and a bandana on her head.

The Good American founder opted for an all-black ensemble that fit her curves like a glove, while Kris dressed in ultra-baggy shiny trousers paired with a matching black hooded shirt.

The threesome twinned in oversized black sunglasses and smiled on as they moved off the steps to watch performers -- dressed in SKIMS -- put on a show at the library.

The photoshoot is reminiscent of a full-family photo opp that went down last month and also included Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. The KarJenners all put on their very best black ensembles as they smiled together for the adorable session.