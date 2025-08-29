Khloe Kardashian's Kids Set Up Lemonade Stand in Neighborhood

Khloe Kardashian's taking her kids to business school ... 'cause it looks like they're going to be moguls in the beverage space ... opening up their very own lemonade stand.

The reality star and businesswoman in her own right shared a pic of her daughter, True, cuddling Tatum ... while another pal holds a big "Lemonade Stand" sign -- with a couple of very cute lemons drawn on the paper.

It looks almost like a professional shingle ... and, the table in the background's got the works as well, with two different kinds of lemonade, packaged popcorn, and a basket of extra lemons in case everyone rushes to get a cup and depletes their supply. There's even a tip jar on the table!

There's also a sign featuring a cartoon True sitting at "True's Lemonade Stand" ... no word on whether there's a patent pending!

Khloe even played sign twirler for the kids ... probably a great way to drum up business on the street with such an impressive celebrity endorsement.

KK captioned the post, "🍋The chicest lemonade stand I ever did see 🍋school starts on Tuesday and we are soaking up the last bits of summer ✨💛 such a great turn out! The kids were so happy."

Of course, everyone in the Kardashian family has a side hustle ... from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand to Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh to Kendall Jenner slingin' 818 Tequila -- there's always money to be made as a member of the famous fam.