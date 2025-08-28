Kim Kardashian Took California Bar Exam and Awaits Results

Kim Kardashian has taken the final big step to become a lawyer -- TMZ has learned she took the California bar exam and is in the nail-biting period, waiting for results.

Kim took the exam in late July. It's a grueling 2-day test, consisting of 5 one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test, and 200 multiple-choice questions.

The test is administered at a large convention center, but we're almost certain she did not take it with the masses ... otherwise, the word would be out. During COVID, provisions were made for proctors, who could administer the exam more privately, so it seems that's what went down with Kim.

To get to this point, Kim -- who never went to law school -- had to pass the baby bar, which she did on her fourth attempt back in December, 2021. She also spent 6 years working on her apprenticeship -- another requirement for her to sit for the bar exam -- and completed it on May 21, 2025. She had a graduation ceremony in her backyard for family and friends.

Most people who take the bar exam bury their heads in all things law for 2 months leading up to the test, but that was especially hard on Kim, who was travelling, shooting a TV show and even attending the Bezos wedding back in June.

Kim's currently in Venice, Italy, where she just gave a speech after receiving an award for her work in criminal justice.

As for the likelihood of passing, well, the California bar exam is one of the hardest in the nation, with a passage rate for the July 2024 test at 53.8%.

Kim and the other anxious examinees will get the results November 7th. The State Bar will make the results public November 9th at 6 PM.