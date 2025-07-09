Kim Kardashian's Awkward Walk Down Balenciaga Runway, Caught on Camera

Play video content Instagram / @laurensanchezbezos

Gotta hand it to Kim Kardashian -- the girl’s a hustler. She’s always down to try something new to grow the empire, even if it’s not exactly her lane ... like strutting the runway.

Kim hit the Balenciaga Fall 2025 couture show at Paris Fashion Week Tuesday, clearly aiming for Old Hollywood glam -- but while the look screamed demure, the overall vibe she gave off was meh.

Kim’s slo-mo walk down the runway lacked enthusiasm and the brashness of your average professional model strutting her stuff.

In the end, Kim just meanders out of frame as her newly married pal Lauren Sanchez kept filming and later posted the video on Instagram.

Back at the catwalk ... Kim wasn't giving off any first-time jitters because she had modeled at Paris Fashion Week in years past, including for Balenciaga. She also looked incredible ... clearly channeling Elizabeth Taylor, right down to the iconic earrings from "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."