Kim Kardashian 'Grandpa Robber' Dead After Paris Jewelry Heist Conviction

A member of the "Grandpa Robbers" gang, who was just convicted in the multimillion-dollar heist of Kim Kardashian's jewels in Paris, has reportedly died.

Didier Dubreucq's reported death comes as he'd been battling lung cancer -- and just a month after he was sentenced to 7 years in prison -- with 5 suspended -- in connection with the 2016 case.

The convicted criminal was hospitalized during the armed robbery trial as he received treatment for his cancer. He was not in court as his guilty verdict was announced on May 23.

He was free from prison ... as he had already served 2 years behind bars in pre-trial detention.

Dubreucq -- nicknamed "Blue Eyes" -- is thought to be one of the two armed, masked men who entered Kardashian's Parisian rented apartment in October 2016 ... tying her up and stealing millions of dollars' worth of jewelry with four other men at the scene.

He adamantly denied his involvement ... accusing law enforcement of having the wrong guy.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Dubreucq was one of 9 men and 1 woman accused of the early-morning attack during Paris Fashion Week. Eight were found guilty, and 2 were acquitted.

Kim testified during the trial, saying she was certain she would be raped and killed as a gun was pointed at her during the ordeal.

All of the convicted defendants avoided prison due to the time served in their pretrial detention.