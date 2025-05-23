Kim Kardashian Reacts to Convictions in Paris Jewelry Heist Case

Kim Kardashian is grateful that French authorities took her case so seriously ... showing deep gratitude to those who secured convictions of several men who robbed her at gunpoint.

The reality star and mogul thanks authorities in the country and tells us, "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

Her legal team -- consisting of Michael Rhodes, Léonor Hennerick, and Jonathan Mattout -- also released a statement... saying their client appreciates the court's decision -- and lauding her for her courage in confronting the people who held her captive all those years ago.

They reiterate that she looks forward to putting this incident behind her ... while continuing her criminal justice advocacy work.

As you know ... eight of the 10 people on trial were found guilty -- including the accused ringleader Aomar "Old Omar" Ait Kedache, who received eight years in prison, five suspended. With time already served waiting for trial, he won't serve any further time.

Many of those convicted will spend little time in prison because they've already been locked up for so long.

As you know ... two men wearing police uniforms forced their way into Kim's Paris hotel room back in 2016, bound her with zip ties and left her in the bathroom, running off with her jewelry.

Nine men and one woman have been on trial for weeks ... with four men facing 10 years in prison and five men and one woman facing between six and eight years.

While the convictions mostly close the book on this crime, the jewelry stolen by these people has mostly never been recovered -- besides a necklace which was dropped on the night of the robbery and turned in by a woman who found it the next day.