Kim Kardashian's Big Moves on Way to Hollywood Fame, Video Timeline

Kim Kardashian shot up the ranks in Hollywood -- from Paris Hilton's assistant to reality television star and mogul ... and, we've got a video to show ya how she did it.

Kardashian first started gaining fame in the mid-2000s ... working for Paris, running the boutique Dash with her sister Kourtney and Khloé -- and partying the nights away in Los Angeles.

Her 2007 sex tape with Ray J launched her into international recognition ... and, helped her land her own reality television show with her family -- "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

While she was making moves in Hollywood, she made a couple missteps in her romantic life -- marrying basketball pro Kris Humphries, then divorcing him 72 days later, and later marrying Kanye West.

While her relationship with Kanye ended after less than 10 years, she got her four wonderful children out of it -- and, built up her Skims empire at the same time.