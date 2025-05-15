Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry & Lauren Sanchez Hang Out in Paris

Play video content BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian's leaving her jewelry heist testimony in the past ... and, shining with her star pals even brighter than the Eiffel Tower at night.

The reality television star and mogul stepped out Thursday in Paris ... stepping out in a strapless top that certainly drew eyes to the superstar's impressive chest.

Katy Perry walked at her side ... chatting with KK while they exited an exclusive restaurant in France's capital city.

Lauren Sanchez -- who just recently went to space with Perry -- followed the two A-listers out of the building ...looking ready for the dancefloor or the boardroom in an all-white power suit.

Her arm was wrapped around a pal's ... whose sparkling dress shined as the quartet headed onto the cobblestone streets.

Looks like Kim's mom Kris Jenner joined the ladies for dinner too ... proving nothing can replace the classic black in a chic ensemble.

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, it's a relaxing end to what started as a difficult week for Kim ... where she ran through the events of the 2016 jewelry heist at her hotel in Paris.

Kim testified in the criminal trial against two alleged robbers ... who held her at gunpoint -- telling the court she thought she was going to be either raped or murdered by the mask-wearing men during the experience.