Kim Kardashian Enjoys Glam Dinner After Paris Jewelry Heist Trial Testimony

Kim Kardashian spent the day testifying in the Paris jewelry heist trial -- then did what she does best ... hit a fancy dinner, and made sure every eye was on her while doing it.

Check it out ... the SKIMS mogul was quick to ditch the courtroom suit and stepped out in full glam, rocking a look so opulent it could’ve headlined a royal ball -- all for a dinner outing at Paris’ Le Voltaire Tuesday night.

Kim wore a fur-lined leather jacket draped off her shoulders, flaunting a slip mini-dress underneath -- all topped off with flawless glam.

It was classic Kim, dialed all the way up -- and if she was shaken after reliving the trauma of her 2016 robbery in court during 5 grueling hours, she sure didn't show it.

Kim was back at it by Wednesday morning -- wearing another gown, this one plunging with furry shoulder drama, casually topped off with a baseball cap as she headed out for lunch.

It was a glam-filled breather for Kim, but let’s not forget the real reason she was in Paris -- to testify in the robbery trial about the terrifying night in 2016 when two men bound her and left her in a bathroom during Paris Fashion Week, and made off with millions in her jewelry.

Kim didn’t hold back in court, telling the judge she truly thought she was going to die that night.