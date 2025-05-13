Crypto CEO's Daughter, Granddaughter Nearly Abducted in Paris Amid Kim Kardashian Trial, on Camera

Scary moment on the streets of Paris just a few miles from Kim Kardashian testifying in the jewelry heist trial ... the daughter of a cryptocurrency CEO and her toddler were attacked by a group of would-be kidnappers who tried to stuff them into the back of a van in broad daylight ... it's all on video, and now cops are investigating.

Footage shows a group of masked men trying to force the woman into a van as she screams for help and her baby daddy shields their child with his body ... taking multiple blows.

🚨🇫🇷 FLASH | "AU SECOURS, ELLE EST ENCEINTE !" : Nouvelles images de la tentative d’enlèvement de la fille du PDG d'une grande plateforme d'achat de cryptomonnaies. Son compagnon apparaît le crâne en sang.



👉 Trois hommes cagoulés et armés ont tenté de la faire monter de force… https://t.co/zgeU8JAfWc pic.twitter.com/9Q9MEqRdze — Cerfia (@CerfiaFR) May 13, 2025 @CerfiaFR

The assailants are eventually scared off by a Good Samaritan who rushed over with a fire extinguisher, using it as a weapon.

Local outlet France 24 reports the woman is the daughter of the CEO of the Paymium cryptocurrency exchange platform.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office tells TMZ ... authorities have "opened an investigation into the offenses of attempted arrest, kidnapping, false imprisonment, or arbitrary detention committed by an organized gang, aggravated violence by three circumstances for having been committed with a weapon, in a group, and by individuals concealing their faces, and participation in a criminal conspiracy for the purpose of preparing a crime."