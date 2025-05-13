Kim Kardashian's 'All's Fair' Trailer Drops Same Day as Paris Robbery Testimony

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian's suited up as a hotshot lawyer in the first trailer for the new legal drama "All's Fair" -- and coincidentally, it's dropped the same day she took the stand in the infamous Paris robbery case.

The lawyer-in-training slips right into character as powerhouse divorce attorney Allura Grant in the trailer, which was released Tuesday at Disney's Upfronts -- with Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash rounding out the fierce all-female law firm taking on a male-dominated field.

The trailer screams classic Ryan Murphy -- kinda campy, artsy visuals, killer outfits, and drama for days -- both in the courtroom and the characters' personal, romantic lives.

Even Glenn Close pops up in the trailer, delivering the ultimate power line: "Get mad! Get hot! Get revenge!" And she’s not alone -- Murphy fave Sarah Paulson also stars alongside Teyana Taylor.

After cutting her teeth in Murphy's "American Horror Story: Delicate," it looks like Kim's slipped into this legal drama -- releasing this fall -- with ease.

But RN, looks like the trailer's gotta share the spotlight, since it's hit the internet the exact same day Kim took the stand in her real-life Paris robbery case. Timing, much?

The SKIMS founder gave emotional testimony, recalling she truly thought she was going to die during the infamous robbery back in October 2016.