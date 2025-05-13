Kim Kardashian's 'All's Fair' Trailer Drops Same Day as Paris Robbery Testimony
Kim Kardashian's suited up as a hotshot lawyer in the first trailer for the new legal drama "All's Fair" -- and coincidentally, it's dropped the same day she took the stand in the infamous Paris robbery case.
The lawyer-in-training slips right into character as powerhouse divorce attorney Allura Grant in the trailer, which was released Tuesday at Disney's Upfronts -- with Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash rounding out the fierce all-female law firm taking on a male-dominated field.
The trailer screams classic Ryan Murphy -- kinda campy, artsy visuals, killer outfits, and drama for days -- both in the courtroom and the characters' personal, romantic lives.
Even Glenn Close pops up in the trailer, delivering the ultimate power line: "Get mad! Get hot! Get revenge!" And she’s not alone -- Murphy fave Sarah Paulson also stars alongside Teyana Taylor.
After cutting her teeth in Murphy's "American Horror Story: Delicate," it looks like Kim's slipped into this legal drama -- releasing this fall -- with ease.
But RN, looks like the trailer's gotta share the spotlight, since it's hit the internet the exact same day Kim took the stand in her real-life Paris robbery case. Timing, much?
The SKIMS founder gave emotional testimony, recalling she truly thought she was going to die during the infamous robbery back in October 2016.
Now, nearly a decade later, nine men and one woman -- dubbed the "Grandpa Robbers" since most are now in their 60s and 70s -- are finally on trial. Proceedings kicked off two weeks ago, though many of the suspects were busted just three months after the $10-million jewelry heist.