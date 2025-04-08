Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hawk Tuah Goes Hollywood, Films Cameo for Glen Powell's Show 'Chad Powers'

Hawk Tuah Goes Hollywood Doing Her Thang W/ Glen Powell🍆👅

Published
hailey-welch-glen-powell-chad-powers-tmz-getty-1
TMZ/Getty Composite

Hawk Tuah’s back on the grind after that crypto mess -- and she's made her way to Hollywood for a cameo in Glen Powell’s new Hulu series "Chad Powers," TMZ has learned.

glen powell in chad powers hulu
Hulu

Yep, you definitely heard these two names in the same sentence -- sources tell TMZ the internet sensation was on set with one of the biggest movie stars in the world this weekend, as reshoots for the TV sports comedy went down in L.A.

We're told Glen was shooting a club scene where his character -- Oregon Ducks QB Russ Holliday, who goes undercover in prosthetics as the title character -- bumps into Hawk Tuah, AKA Haliey Welch, while out celebrating his draft pick to the XFL.

Menendez Brothers Prison Interview INLINE-hulu

Haliey’s playing herself -- but no word on whether she’ll reenact the sex act that shot her to online fame last year, or if it’s just a blink-and-you-miss-it deal.

For Glen, being on a Hollywood set is just another day at the office, but for Haliey, it’s a whole new world -- and it shows she's not shying away from the spotlight after all the drama with her meme coin fiasco.

120424-hailey-welch-coin-kal
TUAH THE MOON!!!
TMZ.com

Thankfully for her, the SEC wrapped up its investigation last month and let her off the hook -- and looks like HT's all about spitting out the past, and getting a little more up close and personal with the acting biz.

