Kim Kardashian Reveals Possibly Pierced Nipples in Tight Black T-Shirt

Kim Kardashian just got back from a visit to Paris, France, where she testified in a criminal trial, went out to eat at some nice restaurants, attended a bachelorette party ... and, got her nipples pierced?

Kim was spotted in Beverly Hills Sunday night in a relatively understated outfit of black leather pants and a tight black T-shirt -- and a closer look reveals what appears to be, underneath, nipple piercings.

Play video content @dsachon

Kim's getting out of a silver SUV, and her midriff-baring top is straining over a bra, which isn't doing much to hide what looks like an industrial-barbell piercing. It's unclear whether this is a new take on the Skims Nipple Push-Up Bra, or if KK decided to add on some body adornments while visiting the City of Light.

Bra Illusion

So, take a closer look and decide for yourself -- new body jewelry, or new bra launch?

As you know, Kim was in Paris last week to testify in the trial of 10 people accused of organizing and executing a jewelry heist, when she was robbed of $10 million in jewelry in 2016. She also took the time to attend Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette party, along with Eva Longoria and Katy Perry.