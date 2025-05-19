Kim Kardashian Reveals Possibly Pierced Nipples in Tight Black T-Shirt
Kim Kardashian Pierced Nipples in Paris or Skims?! Tight T-Shirt Shows Possible New Jewelry
Kim Kardashian just got back from a visit to Paris, France, where she testified in a criminal trial, went out to eat at some nice restaurants, attended a bachelorette party ... and, got her nipples pierced?
Kim was spotted in Beverly Hills Sunday night in a relatively understated outfit of black leather pants and a tight black T-shirt -- and a closer look reveals what appears to be, underneath, nipple piercings.
Kim's getting out of a silver SUV, and her midriff-baring top is straining over a bra, which isn't doing much to hide what looks like an industrial-barbell piercing. It's unclear whether this is a new take on the Skims Nipple Push-Up Bra, or if KK decided to add on some body adornments while visiting the City of Light.
Kim Kardashian ...
So, take a closer look and decide for yourself -- new body jewelry, or new bra launch?
As you know, Kim was in Paris last week to testify in the trial of 10 people accused of organizing and executing a jewelry heist, when she was robbed of $10 million in jewelry in 2016. She also took the time to attend Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette party, along with Eva Longoria and Katy Perry.
Now we see her back in L.A. ... possibly rocking some new bling!