Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Paris in Head-Turning Hot-Pink Look

One thing about Kim Kardashian -- subtlety’s never in her wardrobe ... 'cause even on the way to a fashion fitting, she was painting the town pink!

Check it out -- Kim was in full bombshell mode, rocking a scorching hot-pink skintight dress with that signature plunge, putting every curve to work as she strutted her way to a Balenciaga fitting in Paris Tuesday.

If you thought the pink parade stopped there -- think again. Kim doubled-down with a matching heel-and-tight combo, fully on display thanks to that sky-high slit.

Clearly, a lot of time went into the look -- but not quite enough for glam touch-ups, 'cause Kim was still sporting hair clips on the go. Not that it mattered ... she owned it like a pro, serving full poses and main character energy on her way inside.