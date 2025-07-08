Kim Kardashian Steps Out in Paris in Head-Turning Hot-Pink Look

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian I'm Not Trying to Steal the Show … Pinky Swear!!!😛

By TMZ Staff
Kim Kardashian Rocks Hot Pink Balenciaga 'Fit For Paris Fashion Week
One thing about Kim Kardashian -- subtlety’s never in her wardrobe ... 'cause even on the way to a fashion fitting, she was painting the town pink!

Check it out -- Kim was in full bombshell mode, rocking a scorching hot-pink skintight dress with that signature plunge, putting every curve to work as she strutted her way to a Balenciaga fitting in Paris Tuesday.

If you thought the pink parade stopped there -- think again. Kim doubled-down with a matching heel-and-tight combo, fully on display thanks to that sky-high slit.

Clearly, a lot of time went into the look -- but not quite enough for glam touch-ups, 'cause Kim was still sporting hair clips on the go. Not that it mattered ... she owned it like a pro, serving full poses and main character energy on her way inside.

Of course, Kim’s basically a main fixture at fashion week -- so if this pre-game look is already serving heat, you know her FROW fits are gonna be straight-up killer!

