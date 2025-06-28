Kim Kardashian Bares Cleavage in Tiny Lingerie in Venice
Kim Kardashian The World is My Runway ... Photo Shoot After Bezos-Sanchez Wedding!!!
Kim Kardashian isn't one to turn down a scenic background ... posing in barely-there lingerie Friday night in Venice, Italy.
The reality star took part in a photo shoot ... marching down the cobbled streets of the city with a sultry look on her face.
She's wearing a revealing beige dress -- if you can really call it that, though it looks more like an outfit one might wear if they're planning on a surprising their better half.
Kim tossed a little peace sign for the camera while walking through the streets ... her last night in the city, it appears -- because she headed for the airport with her sis Khloé this morning.
Of course, Kim is one of just many A-listers who flocked to Venice this week to celebrate the wedding or Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez ... coming to the city with her mom and sisters.
Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney, Orlando Bloom and more all hit the city for the event, too ... and, many of them are still there, convening once again Saturday evening amid growing protests in the area.
Kim, however, has already headed off to her next amazing destination ... and, she looked really great in her last looks from "The Floating City."