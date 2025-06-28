Orlando Bloom Seen on Stroll with Sydney Sweeney After Katy Perry Split

Could love be in bloom? Heads are certainly turning ... 'cause newly single Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney were spotted strolling through Venice Saturday morning after they attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding!

But they weren't alone -- they stepped out on the Floating City with none other than Tom Brady ... who's also single.

Sydney outdid her male counterparts in the style department ... rocking a flowing floral-print dress with her signature blonde hair styled in loose curls.

The boys opted for sportier outfits -- both wearing T-shirts and athletic shorts paired with sneakers.

The stars' joint outing is notable, considering Orlando attended the big shindig without Katy Perry following their recent split and, from what we were told, he was ready to party it up.

Plus, TMZ learned Tom spent time chatting it up with Sydney at The Gritti Palace recently ... where plenty of wedding guests are staying and apparently having a grand 'ole time socializing.

The former NFL star and "Euphoria" actress even danced together at Friday's wedding -- though according to our insiders, he busted a move with a handful of folks.

As you know ... Tom has been in some off-and-on flings since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bundchen ... while Sydney ditched her engagement ring from Jonathan Davino earlier this year. And of course, Orlando is fresh off his brekaup from KP -- who missed the wedding due to her ongoing tour.

