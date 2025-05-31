Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence on Jonathan Davino Split, Loving Single Life

Sydney Sweeney's not sitting at home pining for Jonathan Davino ... she says she's painting the town red with pals in her first public comments since the shocking split.

The actress spoke with the UK-based publication The Times ... and, she was asked if she was still planning her wedding -- even though myriad reports came out in the last few months confirming she and her restaurateur fiancé were through.

She confirmed she isn't -- and admitted she was single when asked about it in a follow-up ... but, don't go sprinting to her DMs just yet fellas, 'cause Sweeney says she's enjoying life without a partner.

The star says, "I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," ... so sounds like her 'euphoria' ain't tied to a big, strong man.

Play video content TMZ.com

We broke the story ... Sydney and Jonathan separated in January after a years-long engagement. While they've taken strolls together since, our sources say all their interactions since the separation have been platonic.

Play video content April 2025 TMZ.com

Sydney seems to have grieved her breakup in the public eye to some extent ... 'cause we obtained video of her belting out Adele's classic split hit "Someone Like You" at a karaoke bar in Key West, Florida back in April.

We've also seen her hanging with celeb pals, too ... like when she partied in Las Vegas with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Machine Gun Kelly earlier this month.